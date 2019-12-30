Joan E. Ferrante, 83, of Lebanon, PA and previously of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Cornwall Manor in Lebanon, PA.
Joan was born on August 23, 1936 in Newton, NJ to the late Frederick and Hannah Smith. She earned her Master's degree Rowan University and a degree in Library Sciences from Glassborough College. Joan was employed as a teacher. She married the love of her life Reynolds Ferrante in 1961. Joan enjoyed crocheting, sewing and cooking. She volunteered her time at a variety of organizations. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She especially loved to travel. Above all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Reynolds L. Ferrante, her loving sons; Franz L. Ferrante and his wife Eva and Fritz C. Ferrante and his wife Cindy; her caring brother, James Smith and his wife Margaret.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Mount Olive Union Cemetery, 199 Flanders Drakestown Rd, Budd Lake, NJ 07828.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929
