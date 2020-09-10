It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jill Borkowski-Lang, owner of Cracked-Egg Enterprises. Jill was born in NJ, raised in Ft. Lauderdale, she graduated from FSU & Univ. of Denver. Jill is survived by her mother, Pat, sister Kristen, brother-in-law Joel & nephew Logan & niece Aleya. We will forever feel her loss & her amazing sprit that was taken too early.
A Ceremony of Life will be held in Ft. Lauderdale in November
Born April 1, 1972 | At rest July 25, 2020
