Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.