Jerome Francis Garlan, 84, son of the late Stanley and Wanda Garlan (formerly Gill) passed away June 5, 2020 in Pineville, NC after a long illness. He was a former resident of Liverpool, NY and a longtime resident of Chantilly, VA. He was born February 22, 1936 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was the third of six children and often told stories of growing up in a coal town when money was scarce. He was married to the former Barbara Bednarski of Wilkes Barre, PA and that marriage ended in 1976.
Their three daughters were raised in the snowbelt of upstate, NY where he refused to purchase a snow blower because “That’s why I had kids.” He was a staunch believer in hard work and education, a trait he said he inherited from his mother. He graduated from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre in 1957 and earned his MA from Central Michigan University in 1984. He entered the workforce as a teacher in Baltimore, MD. He was most proud of his role in the US Air Force as a navigator with the Strategic Air Command from 1960 to 1965. He completed another 23 years of service in the USAF Reserves and National Guard retiring as LT Colonel in 1996. He held several management positions with General Electric, Crouse Hinds, and the Dept of the Navy. He retired as the Deputy Commander of the Department of the Army Software Development Center in Washington, DC in 2000. He is remembered by his colleagues as an extremely dedicated man who would go above and beyond to get the job done. He was very proud of his Polish heritage, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, visiting the NC coast and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Karyn Garlan Riggs of Cedar Key FL, Mary (Jogie) Garlan Miles (William) of Matthews, NC and Cynthia Garlan of Westtown, NY, grandchildren Dainika Dudley, Derek Dudley, Joshua Goliber (Victoria), Caroline Goliber, Garlan Miles, Sophie Goliber, Katarina Miles, Cynthia Miles, Joseph Goliber, and Kelly Goliber, siblings Joan Marie Garlan and Joseph Garlan (Peggy), sister-in law Lois Garlan, many nieces and nephews, three great grandchildren, and his beloved dog Montana, who probably should be listed first. Aside from his parents, he is predeceased by his infant son Christopher, longtime companion Muriel Devaney, daughter of his heart, Kelly Devaney, siblings Raymond Garlan, Phyllis Blockus and her husband Stanley, Steven Garlan, and his much-adored dogs Tanner and Harley. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte, Elmcroft of Little Avenue Pineville NC, the Fairfax County VA Police Department for their endless patience, all of his home health aides with special appreciation to Margaret Spence, aka Cheryl.
The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services in Matthews, NC. Inurnment is planned for Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA or the Alzheimer's Association.
Born February 22 1936 | At rest June 5, 2020
