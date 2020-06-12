Edna Jean DeFilippi of Reston Virginia passed away on June 8, 2020 at Reston hospital from cardiac shock. Jean is survived by her adult children Robert, Donna and Debra and her grandchildren Dana, Carly, Jimmy, Dennielle and Troy as well as many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and grandson Joey. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her long-term friend and neighbor Sally Baughman. Jean was the kindest, most compassionate soul we've ever known and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be private, mass yet to be scheduled (limited due to Covid)
