January 10, 1932 - June 16, 2021
Janet Young Weber, 89, passed away on June 16, 2021 in Sugar Land, Texas with family at her side.
Janet was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on January 10, 1932 to James and Dorothy Young. She moved to Virginia in 1942 where she resided until 2010 when she moved to Texas. Janet is survived by her brother, James Young; daughter, Deborah Goodall; son, Frederick Weber, Jr.; four grandchildren, James and Jeff Goodall, Frederick Weber III and Jessica Taylor; and six great-grandchildren, Frederick (IV) and Riley Weber, Jacob and London Goodall, and Walter and Max Taylor.
Service and burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, at Sudley United Methodist Church, 5308 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109 at 10:30 a.m. Reception will follow at the Fair Oaks Marriott, 11787 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, VA 22033.
Flowers may be sent to Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030. For those desiring, donations may be sent in Janet Weber’s name to the American Lung Association at http://lung.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- It’s never too late to look for Healp when trying to figure out the right medicine
- Documentary shows Go-Go music’s place in protests last year
- Hollywood
- Celebrity Extra : Mare of Easttown, Heartland and Murdoch Mysteries questions answered
- Public Safety - week of June 18, 2021
- Adorable Adoptables: The Feline Foundation
- Uncommon path in unprecedented circumstances
- FCPS teacher retires after 30 years of teaching in the county
Most Popular
Articles
- Yes, Virginia – there is Critical Race Theory in our schools
- Parents fuming over controversial commencement speech
- StarKist will build new headquarters in Fairfax County
- Uncommon path in unprecedented circumstances
- FCPS teacher retires after 30 years of teaching in the county
- Petitions to recall school board members gain support
- Panhandling issues in Fairfax County continue to rise
- Virtual learning, lack of outdoor time top causes for increased cases of myopia in children
- In response to op-ed attacking Abrar Omeish
- Celebrity Extra : Mare of Easttown, Heartland and Murdoch Mysteries questions answered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.