James Floyd Mowatt III (Jim, Jimmy), born April 1, 1956 left us on June 2, 2020. Jim originally from Fairfax Virginia, called Saint Simons Island home for the past 19 years. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James Floyd Mowatt II and Helen Louise Schaeffer Mowatt. He is survived by his children Kelli M Bufkin of Saint Simons Island GA, James Floyd Mowatt IV of Saint Simons Island GA, Kyle M Mowatt of Pacific Palisades CA , Keith M Mowatt of Pacific Palisades CA, his grandchildren Jackson F Bufkin and Bayler J Bufkin of Saint Simons Island GA, his sisters Kathleen Franseen (Ray) of Hilton Head Island SC , Helen Bloxsom (Gary) of Charlottesville VA, Irene Congleton (Parke) of Nashville TN, and all of his nieces and nephews. Family meant the world to Jim and he meant the world to his family.
A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, June 6 4 PM at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home (3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick, GA 31520). Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to the Surfrider Foundation or the Fairfax County Police Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeal Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium. www.edomillerandsons.com
