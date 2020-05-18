Ida Mae Weller, aged 85, passed away quietly on May 5, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born on May 24, 1934, in Scotland, Texas, she was one of ten children of Joseph and Rosa Essler. She and Howard Weller were married in July of 1952, later raising their six children in Arlington and Vienna, Virginia. After moving to Vienna in 1977, Ida was able to pursue her love of gardening, growing not only gorgeous flowers but also a spectacular vegetable garden, the bounty of which she shared with many. She was preceded in death by Howard in April, 1985, and will be buried at his gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Ida is survived by her children, Karen Stone (Lyle) of Lakewood, CA; David Weller (Deborah) of Sterling, VA; Ronald Weller of Rodanthe, NC; Douglas Weller (Kimberly) of Sterling, VA; Nancy Clements (Philip) of Sterling, VA; and Donna Stalls of Winston-Salem, NC. Additionally, Ida is survived by 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and her beloved senior cat, Gizmo. A celebration of Ida’s life will be held by her family at a later date.
Born May 24, 1934 | At rest May 5, 2020
