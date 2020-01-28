Howard M. Spurlock Jr., 77, of Sterling, VA passed away on January 24, 2020 at Reston Hospital Center.
Born on July 28, 1942 in Leesburg, VA, he was the son of the late Howard M. Spurlock Sr. and the late Fern Spurlock.
A graduate of Herndon High School, Class of 1960, he and his family owned H & H Citgo in Herndon, VA from 1960 to 1977. He had a second career as a Fairfax County Deputy Sheriff. For many years he served the Herndon community as a volunteer firefighter and Justice of the Peace/Special Magistrate. He was a member and Past Master of Herndon Masonic Lodge 264, A.F.& A.M. He enjoyed spending time with his immediate and extended family, visiting Lee County, VA and the Great Smoky Mountains, riding his motorcycle, listening to music, keeping track of new technology (“Alexa…”), and providing tech support to family and friends.
He leaves to mourn his loss his cherished wife of 52 years, Becky Smith Spurlock; daughters Julie and Sandra; sons-in-law Lars Bjork and William Vaughan; the four little lights of his life, granddaughters, Taylor, Jordan, Ainsley and Olivia; his brother, Arthur Spurlock; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, also at Adams-Green Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. A reception will follow at Sterling United Methodist Church, 304 E. Church Road, Sterling, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Family Services, Heeling House (Sterling, VA), Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad, Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or a charity of your choice.
