Hon. William B. Tirrell, Sr. CDR USN Ret. born in Norwich, CT May 14, 1946 died November 09, 2020 in Cape May, NJ after a short-lived battle with cancer. He is predeceased in death by his father William Harding Tirrell, his mother Frances Susannah (Jackson) Tirrell., his mom Gunhild Garina (Gunhild Marjorie) (Naess) Johnson, his sister Marjorie Lynne (Brundage) Padilla, and his eldest granddaughter Alexandra Harding Tirrell.
He is survived by his bride of 52 years Jan, his daughter JJ Lee Snellbaker (Jeff) his son William Barclay Jr. (Dawn), his brothers Richard Harding Tirrell (Carolyn), Lee Jarvis Brundage (Sue), Robert Young Brundage, his sister Laura Lee Tirrell (Mering), his grandchildren Jeremy William Thomas Reynolds, Jacob Colton Snellbaker, Caitlyn Nicole Colwell, Bryce William Tirrell , Joshua Barclay Snellbaker, William Barclay Tirrell III, and Thomas Walker Tirrell
After graduating from the US Naval Academy, he served his country as a Naval Officer for over 20 years (recipient of 2 Meritorious Service Medals, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry) a contractor for the Defense Department , an Operations & Budget lead for the Spina Bifida Association of America , employee of the General Services Administration helping write the Travel and Transportation regulations for most of the civilian employees of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government, a branch chief in Transportation for the U.S. Coast Guard, a branch chief for the Travel & Transportation Branch (recipient of the Vice Presidential “Hammer” Award for reducing paperwork in government) , a baseball umpire (Little League through junior college for 21 years)
He led an active civic life (Jaycees 1978 until his death [received Virginia Life membership and Jaycees International Senatorship], Sister Cities of Herndon (paired with the Borough of Runnymede, England) as a member, treasurer, and president, Optimist Club of Herndon (assistant coach and baseball umpire), Camp Virginia Jaycee (for developmentally challenged persons) as Secretary-Treasurer for several years [received Hall of Fame induction], Dare to Care (umbrella group for Camp Virginia Jaycee), served as District Chairman for 3 years (9 years on the District Committee) of the Powhatan District of the National Capital Area Boy Scouts of America (recipient of the James E West Fellowship and Silver Beaver Award), served on the board and as secretary treasurer/board chairman of the Spina Bifida Association of America, he served on various Town of Herndon boards and commissions and was elected to 8 non-sequential terms on the Town of Herndon Council (90-92, 94-00, 06-12)
He sang with various choirs and groups and was an avid guitar player and even picked up the banjo and ukulele on occasion.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date.
The family has asked that donations be made in his memory to the US Naval Academy Foundation or to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Wildwood, NJ.
Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
In Memoriam: Hon. William B. Tirrell, Sr. CDR USN Ret.
-
- Updated
- 0
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- VSP arrests 17-year-old after Fairfax County pursuit
- Governor announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
- Local Success Story: Nhan Lam Academy
- Town of Herndon Election Results
- FCPD investigates three shooting incidents
- Congressional incumbent Jennifer Wexton wins reelection
- Public Safety - Week of November 13, 2020
- Moving forward
Most Popular
Articles
- Dulles CBP seizes 678 pounds of Nigerian Khat
- VSP arrests 17-year-old after Fairfax County pursuit
- Foundation Coffee offers community a unique coffeeshop experience
- A response to FCPS trying to Reopen Schools
- Springfield motel homicide investigation underway
- Local Success Story: Nhan Lam Academy
- FCPD investigates three shooting incidents
- Vienna man sentenced to more than 10 years for child exploitation crimes
- People and Places - Week of November 13
- Fairfax County requests renaming for metro stations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.