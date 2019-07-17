After dealing with Alzheimer’s disease for 11 years, Frederick Loring Hills died peacefully, with a smile on his face on June 28, 2019 at Birmingham Green Nursing Home located in Manassas, Virginia at the age of 79. Fred is survived by his wife, Lorelei Hafen Hills, three children: Julia of Chantilly, VA, David (McKell) of Lehi, Utah and Gwen of Chantilly, VA, and two grandchildren: Kelli and Peter Frederick. In addition, Fred is the oldest of three siblings: Lawrence (Holly) of Logan UT, Richard (Karma) Kennewick, WA and Stanley (Iris) of Burke, VA.
Fred was born on May 5, 1940 in Boston, MA. He graduated from Weymouth High School. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University and an advanced degree from Northeastern University in computer science/electrical engineering. Throughout his professional career, his engineering skills were always in demand. He worked for XM radio building the repeaters in the DC area. During the first Gulf War he created the satellite hook ups for real time pictures simultaneously broadcast to three different military installations.
On August 3, 1985 Fred and Lorelei Hafen were married at the Washington DC Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was the smartest decision either of them ever made. Lorelei grew to admire Fred’s ability to choose the soft word, not to overreact and see the best in every situation and person. Fred often said he would have waited another 30 years for Lorelei, and felt he was privileged to find such a special love.
Fred was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served as a Ward Clerk in every congregation, he attended. He was responsible for church membership records,and recording tithing donations. He also enjoyed working with the 7-year old boys in Sunday School and the time spent hiking with the Boy Scouts.
A celebration of life will be held, Friday, July 26 at 2727 Centreville Road, Chantilly. At 5:30 there will be several visual presentations regarding Fred’s life, and starting promptly at 6:30 there will be a memorial service with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Birmingham Green Foundation/Mary Repcheck at 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110.
