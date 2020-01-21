My friend and sweet partner, Doug Earl Gillikin 73, who spent his career in construction passed away at Reston Hospital on October 31, 2019 after a fatal fall. Doug was born on April 25, 1946 in Carlisle, PA. He resided in Northern VA, most recently, Reston. He attended Annandale Methodist Church.
Doug graduated from Annandale High School and Pensacola Junior College. He loved our dog Lady, hunting, fishing, golf, photography, Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals.
Doug is survived by his friend Gail Dollinger, his sisters Margaret Gillikin Bailey, children Sara Bailey, Jason Bailey and Patricia Gillikin Campbell, spouse Randy and their children Kymberly Campbell Eckard, spouse Joe Eckard, son Collins Eckard and Christopher Campbell.
His parents Norman Douglas Gillikin and Carrie Simonton Gillikin were predeceased.
Born April 25, 1946 | At rest October 31, 2019
Private service for family
