Diane Pettit, 82, of Ashburn, VA died on Friday July 10th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Diane was born on August 28, 1937 in New York. She spent her formative years in New York and then moved to Virginia to finish schooling and became a teacher. She taught for 25 years at Herndon Elementary. Diane is survived by her husband of 50 plus years James Pettit of Ashburn, VA; her daughter Cheryl James of Alexandria, VA; her granddaughter Katie Neal of Ashburn, VA; her great-grandson Conner Neal; her great-granddaughter Faith Dixon of Ashburn, VA; and her sister Beverly Finger of Haymarket, VA. She is proceeded in death by her mother, May Paesler. Diane loved her family very much and spent a lot of time with her great grandchildren in her retirement years. She loved to travel and was a long time Washington Redskin fan!
The family will be having a private viewing and service.
