Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.