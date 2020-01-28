David “Dave” D’Unger, 77 of Okatie, SC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, SC.
David was born on September 13, 1942 in Fall River, MA, the son of the late Robert and Josephine (Mills) D’Unger. He married Sandra Dalbec, the love of his life and the best seven bucks he ever spent, on August 17 in 1968. Dave earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Northeastern University. He also completed graduate coursework in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern. He retired from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 2005, where he was a Senior Ballistic Missile Systems Analyst. Prior to working at the CIA, he worked for Lincoln Laboratory (Lexington, MA) as a radar signature data analyst, and at Avco (Wilmington, MA) as a Senior Scientist/Section Chief in the Flight Test Analysis Department.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra D’Unger; daughter, Amy D’Unger and spouse Bill Winders; daughter, Sarah D’Unger and spouse Brandon Poulter; and grandchildren, Maya Poulter, Violet Winders, and Samuel D’Unger. David retired with his wife Sandra to Callawassie Island, SC in 2006, where he was an active member of the Callawassie Island Ecology Committee and involved with the Adopt-a-Highway Program. He was inquisitive and appreciated having great debates with family and friends. He loved a good beer, radio controlled airplanes, astronomy, and his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Dave’s honor to the Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, or Northeastern University.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
