April 4, 1960 - January 26, 2021
Darryl E Haskell, resident of Traverse City, MI, formerly of Herndon, VA, peacefully joined the Lord on January 26, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Terre Haute, IN on April 4,1960. He graduated from Snyder High School and Hawaii Loa College. He married Terri L Anderson in 1983 and together they created a beautiful family and traveled the world. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Andrew, and his father, Louis E Haskell. He is survived by his mother, Luana Haskell, his wife, Terri Haskell, and his 4 children: Jackson, Andrew, Thomas, and Sarah Haskell. To send online condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com
