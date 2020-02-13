Commander George “Skip” Roland Weeks, Jr. USN (Ret.) passed away in the company of his beloved wife and youngest daughter on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Fairfax, VA after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 81 years old.
Skip was born on July 5, 1938 in Parris Island, SC to LtCol George Roland Weeks USMC and Caroline Louise Burnett. His father was a WWII POW and, subsequently, died in Japan after surviving the Bataan death march.
Skip graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1960, a member of the 7th Company, with a Surface Navy service selection, particularly destroyers. Following graduation, Skip married the love of his life Elizabeth “Libby” Fahy on November 12, 1960.
His first tour was as a junior officer on the USS SPRINGFIELD (CLG-7), flagship of the Sixth Fleet, homeported in Nice, France, where his oldest daughter, Jacqueline, was born.
He later attended Destroyer School in Vallejo, CA where his youngest daughter, Jennifer, was born. He also attended Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA where he received a BSME.
He went on to be the Chief Engineer on the WALKE (DD 723) and TATTNALL (DDG 19). After various tours at sea on Pacific and Atlantic Fleet destroyers, Skip changed his career path to Engineering Duty Only which resulted in tours to places like Philadelphia and Norfolk Naval Shipyards, and NAVSEA. During this time, Skip earned a master’s degree in Engineering Management from Drexel University.
After his final tour with NAVSEA 07 in Washington, D.C., Skip retired from the Navy with 20 years of service. He worked for the next 20 years for defense contractors in the Washington, D.C. area, sharing his knowledge and expertise on multiple projects.
Skip was a devoted family man and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed refereeing basketball games, playing golf, and watching all types of sports. He proudly supported and enthusiastically followed his granddaughters’ high school and collegiate volleyball and golf careers.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth “Libby” (Fahy) Weeks; their two daughters, Jacqueline Weeks Brooks (Robert) and Jennifer Diane Connatser (Scott); and their three granddaughters, Tiffany Connatser, Shannon Brooks, and Brittany Connatser.
A memorial service will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA at noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Skip will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
