Cobina Sue Adams (Lawson), 78, of Herndon, VA passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at StoneSprings Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Cobina was born in Sterling VA, to Van and Cathryn Lawson on December 31, 1941. She grew up in Manassas, VA and attended Osbourn High School where she graduated in 1961 with a license in Cosmetology. She worked as a Hair Stylist for Albert’s Salon in Fairfax, VA. She soon met the love of her life, James Adams, whom she married on October 13, 1962. During their 44 years of marriage, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom raising her five kids, watching them grow and have families of their own. She later became a pharmacy clerk for Giant Food where she retired after 27 years.
Cobina is preceded in death by her parents, Van & Cathryn Lawson; husband, James; sister, Varina Hemmingson, and brother, Damon Lawson. She is survived by her five children, James (Lora), Mark (Melissa), Cobina, Joseph (Amanda), and Timothy Adams; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Hitzelberg (Matthew), Caitlin Kenney (Frank), Max Rankin-Adams, Rebecca Schaefer (Drew), Charlie, Fisher and Jacob Adams; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Frankie and Summer. She is also survived by her sister, Rowina Kennedy, and many nieces and nephews.
Cobina’s kindness, generosity, and humor will be missed by all, most especially by her family.
A funeral Mass will be held at St Veronica’s Catholic Church on Friday May 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairfax, VA.
Born December 31, 1941 | At rest May 8, 2020
