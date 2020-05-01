CELEBRATION OF LIFE:
CHIEF DARRYL CONRAD SMITH, SR (Ret.)
Darryl Conrad Smith, Sr. was born on March 23, 1950 in Loudoun County, Virginia. He was the son of Joseph W. Smith (deceased) and Louise E. Smith. He was preceded by his daughter Rena Smith Pugh and sister Rita. He departed peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Chief. Darryl C. Smith, Sr. is a product of the Loudoun County School system graduating from Loudoun County High School in 1968. Darryl attended Virginia State University and was a brother of the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity. On March 11, 1970, Darryl married the love of his life, Maria A. Griffin and from this union they were blessed with a daughter Rena (deceased) and two sons Darryl Jr and Kevin. Darryl, also cherished his four granddaughters; Bianca, Mia, Isabella, and Olivia and two grandsons Kane and Camden. Darryl enjoyed his family, friends, and his community. He enjoyed being a mentor, youth football coach, youth soccer manager, and was an avid martial artist, attainting the rank of 5th degree black belt in the art of Tae Kwon Do. Darryl began his law enforcement career in 1973 with the Town of Herndon Police Department, retiring on October 1, 2004 at the rank of Police Captain after a little more than 32 years. He is also a graduate of the 161st session of the FBI National Academy, the premier law enforcement executive training school in the world. Post-retirement, Darryl spent one two year term on the Town of Herndon Town Council, elected as Vice Mayor in 2004. He later resumed his law enforcement career, becoming the Chief of Police in the Town of Purcellville, Virginia in March 2006, retiring after nine years in March 2015. Darryl leaves to mourn his mother Louise E. Smith; wife Maria A. Smith; sons Darryl, Jr (Yolanda), Kevin (Mackenzie); sisters Joe Ann (Hardwick), Adeena, Kena (Lionel); brothers Bertell, Rene (Benita); granddaughters Bianca, Mia, Isabella, Olivia; grandsons Kane, Camden; sister-in-law Diane; brother-in-law Robert (Cindy); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and acquaintances. The service will be officiated by Chaplain Larry Brooks. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. Condolences at www.adamsgreen.com
