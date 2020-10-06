In Memoriam: Carrol Joye Cline

Carrol Joye Cline 02/24/1933- 9/29/2020
Carrol Joye Cline, 87, of Great Falls, VA, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. Born on February 24, 1933, in York, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late BG M.W. Schewe and the late Iva Henry Schewe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LTC Ralph M. Cline, and her brother, CW3 Jerry Schewe.
Carrol earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Maryland, where she was president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and her Masters degree in education from George Washington University.
Throughout Carrol’s life and career, she dedicated herself to helping children. She began her career as a speech pathologist in Blacksburg, VA. When the family moved to Rockville MD, she began teaching special needs children for Head Start and then worked for The ARC of Montgomery County. Carrol continued her career as a special needs pre-school teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools, from which she retired.
One of Carrol’s greatest joys was that of being a mother and grandmother. She instilled loving memories, family traditions, and strong values in her children and was actively involved in their education and activities. When the grandchildren came, she took great pleasure in being with them and sharing her love for them. Her favorite sayings, recipes, and teachings will be treasured and passed on for generations.
Following retirement, Carrol stayed active volunteering with Meals on Wheels and helping children through Head Start and Great Falls United Methodist Church. Carrol was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She appreciated art, and her artistic abilities carried through to her painting, sewing, quilting, and gardening. But of all her qualities, Carrol loved to laugh. Her wonderful sense of humor attracted people to her, and she built amazing and loyal friendships throughout her life.
Carrol is survived by her brother, Bruce Schewe and his wife, Lisa, of New Orleans, LA; her son, Gary Cline and his wife, Barbara, of Aldie, VA; her daughter Jennifer Harris and her husband, Don, of Chantilly, VA; and her son, Robert Cline of Purcellville, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Emily Harris, Jack Harris, Anne Harris, Laura Fox and her husband, Kyle; Stephen Fox and his wife, Kathleen, and great-grandchild, Ellie Fox. She is also survived by her loving cousin, Elaine Carlson, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at noon Monday, October 5, 2020, at Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA. A funeral service will commence at 1:00 PM with Rev. Livingston Dore officiating and will also be available online. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts are made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, or The ARC of Montgomery County at www.thearcmontgomerycounty.org.
