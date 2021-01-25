January 7, 1928 - December 15, 2020
Carmel Rose Cavanaugh, of Springfield, Virginia passed away on December 15, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after complications related to a fall. She was a resident of Mclean, Virginia for 52 years before moving to Greenspring Retirement Community. She was born on January 7, 1928 in Washington DC. She was the daughter of Thelma Kines and Patrick Cavanaugh and half-sister to Nancy Seay of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Patrick J. Cavanaugh of Tucson, Arizona.She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Washington DC and attended the College of Misericordia, graduating in 1949. She did post graduate work at George Washington University from 1968 to 1972 studying International Affairs. She worked for the US government for 34 years, retiring in 1983. During her service she lived in Tehran for 3 years, working for the Director of Economic Aid and was detailed to the White House from 1963 to 1967 as Executive Assistant to the President's Special Assistant for International Food Aid Matters. She also participated in establishing and maintaining homes for Indigent and troubled teenagers. Following retirement, she volunteered at the White House office of Presidential Student Correspondence from 1994 until 2007.
She was a devout Catholic throughout her life serving as a Eucharist minister and choir member, both singing and playing guitar. She also completed the Education for Parish Service Program in 1986 at Trinity College. She was an active member of the Cursillo Movement and upon moving to Greenspring in 2005 she continued to be actively involved with the on-campus Parish.
Her love of travel took her to over 40 countries. She also loved to go on cruises with her mother. She was known for her sense of humor, her love of life and laughter. She was the beloved Matriarch of her cousin, Vincent Carlisle Cooley's children and grandchildren as he considered her a sister and was the only person who ever called her Sally.
