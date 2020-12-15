Brenda Kaye Almond, 65, passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2020. She was born October 17th, 1955 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Willie R. And Mildred J Smith.
Brenda graduated from Central High School in Little Rock, Ark. She started to work at AT&T in her early 20s and had a long 24 year career. She loved working there and the friendships she made. She married her husband, Dean Almond, in Sep. 1981. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. They had two children Chris Almond and Katy Jones. She was a collector of most things and never met a thrift store she didn’t like. She had a flea market booth with her mother when her kids were still in the house and she had one again with her daughter now in the Northern Virginia area.
She was predeceased by her father, Willie R. Smith and her husband, Dean Almond. Her surviving family is her mother, Mildred “Mimi” Smith, her son and his wife, Chris & Vivian Almond, her daughter and her husband, Katy & David Jones, three beautiful granddaughters, Sabrina Almond, Lilyana Martinez, Penelope Jones. She also leaves behind her sister, Susan Phillips, and a number of extended family including a close family friend she considered a second daughter, Lindsay Leggett Stone.
A graveside service will be held on Friday December 18th at 10:00am at Fairfax Memorial Park. Due to restrictions we will be streaming the service for all those who would like to join.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77474552045?pwd=QkNONzhTdDAyeVNBckJhcFdDbWN6dz09
Meeting ID: 774 7455 2045
Passcode: fp0Dr6
