Bernard Daniel Glass Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born May 19, 1952, he was 67. He graduated from Fairfax High School and worked for the Fairfax County School Board for 31 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard D. Glass, his mother Flossie Glass Burton Quensen, and sisters, Shirley and Alice. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn, wife, Rebecca, sons Bernie (Arlea) and Tony (Stephanie), and daughter Wanda. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren (Jonathon, Caleb, JR, Jackson, Ashley, Brittany, and Amber) along with numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:30pm located at 21208 Greenbay Road Beaverdam, Virginia 23015. Interment will be private.
