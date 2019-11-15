Angela Tarese Grasso-Beckman, 49, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (originally from Northern Virginia) passed away on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 10, 1970 in Washington, DC daughter of the late Anthony T. Grasso Jr. and Sue Horton Grasso.
Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-one years, Thomas Beckman of North Myrtle Beach; her brother, Dean Grasso of Fairfax, Virginia and her beloved cat, Sam.
Angela enjoyed being on the beach and watching the pelicans fly by from her balcony.
Dress is casual - No formal attire please
