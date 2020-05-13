Alda Vioma (Kring) Kiser, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at White Birch in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Kiser was born on December 18, 1930 in Troy, PA and was a daughter of the late Alvin and Effie (Wingard) Kring. Alda retired after 25 years with the Fairfax County School System where she worked as a bus driver. She loved antiques and traveling the countryside in search of them. She and her husband participated in an antique co-op in their hometown of Troy. Alda was also an avid collector of Disney memorabilia, cookie jars and glassware of all types.
On June 17, 1949, she married Robert B. Kiser who preceded her in death on October 28, 1996.
She is survived by her children, James G. “Jim” Kiser, and wife Susan of Harrisonburg, VA, Diana Susan Balzer of Amarillo, TX, David F. Kiser and wife Debra of Raleigh, NC, Matthew A. Kiser and wife Peggy of Dumfries, VA; grandchildren, Christa Kiser, James D. Kiser, Keli Franks, Erin McHenry, Zachary Kiser, Justin Appleton, Nathan Kiser; one great-granddaughter, Mabel Franks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alda was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold Kring, L.J. Kring, and Gladys Smith.
She will be remembered for her sweet smile and her infectious laughter.
All services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions may be made to White Birch Communities, 847 Oakwood Drive, Rockingham, VA 22801, or other charity of choice. Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA. 540.833.2891
