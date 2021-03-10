Adam Jeffrey Oakes, age 19, died suddenly on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.He is survived by; his parents, Eric and Linda Oakes of Potomac Falls, Virginia, his grandparents Harold and Carol Oakes of Herndon, Virginia, Jerry and Evelyn Tanner of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and Virginia Houchins of Purcellville, Virginia. He is survived by his two aunts, Allison Cook of Herndon, Virginia, and Leslie (Steve) Pritchett of Pawley's Island, South Carolina and his uncle, Jeff (Donna) Houchins of Frederick, Maryland. Adam is also survived by his cousins; Courtney (Nate) White of Potomac Falls, Virginia, and Joe (Taylor) Cook of Front Royal, Virginia. He's survived by several second cousins who adored him; Riley Cook, Cameron White, Trenton Cook, Harper White, Harry White, Kambri Cook, and Carson White. Lastly, but not least he is survived by his beloved dog, Coco.Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brenda "Grammy" and Donald Rishel and John "Pappy" Houchins.Adam grew up in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Growing up, Adam played little league baseball, basketball, and football forming lifelong friendships. He attended Countryside Elementary School, River Bend Middle School, and graduated from Potomac Falls High School this past spring. Adam played freshman football during his time at Potomac Falls. At the time of his passing, Adam was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Adam loved to play basketball with his dad and friends, debate about sports, play video games like Call of Duty and NBA2K, watch sports on TV, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite basketball player was the Wizards, Russell Westbrook and his favorite teams included San Francisco 49ers and the Oklahoma Thunder. He loved summers in Sunset Beach, North Carolina with his grandparents and extended family. He couldn't wait to play with his little cousins in the ocean and in the pool. They absolutely adored him. His tight knit group of boys were his life and their support to the family at this time has been immeasurable.Adam was a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be remembered for his warm disposition, kindness, sweet smile, giant bear hugs, and loving heart. All who knew him loved him and he loved them.Adam's life was cut short, but we will keep his memory alive. Services will be held on Monday, March 8th, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, 44505 Atwater Dr. Ashburn, VA 20148. Services can be seen live at https://www.youtube.com/cfcwired. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Rd. in Herndon, Virginia 20170. Pallbearers are Cole Hartling, Max Turner, Derek Smith, Cesar Sosa Avila, Matt Curtis, Will Misch, Ben Davis, Ian Wolf, Faris Al-Mufti, and Matt Angulo. Following the service and burial, family and friends are invited back to Christian Fellowship Church to celebrate Adam's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gofund me page set up for Adam. Proceeds will be used for a scholarship fund in his name. You may leave condolences at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
