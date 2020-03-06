Lois Petras-Darnell peacefully passed away in her home on Saturday, February 29, 2020... 3 months shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Detroit, MI, on May 18, 1928, to William Earl Haile and Kathryn Elizabeth Doolittle. Lois grew up in Detroit during the Great Depression, but throughout her life was always known for her positive, cheery nature.
On May 22, 1948, she married Michael Petras Jr, and in 1955, they moved to Fort Wayne, IN, to pursue Mike's career with Zollner Corporation. They were blessed with 4 children: Michael III, Gregory, Earl (died in 1989), Barbara (Monae) Dasher (El Paso, TX); 10 grand children, and 19 great grandchildren. In February 2001, her beloved husband, Michael Jr, passed away after 52 years of marriage.
On June 1, 2002, Lois married Don Darnell (retired high school history teacher, and Navy Lieutenant Commander), and they lived in Fairfax, VA, until Don's passing on December 25, 2018. Lois often said, "I was blessed with 2 happy marriages."
Lois was a Daughter of the American Revolution, and an avid genealogist, tracing her family tree back to the 1600's...still living here in America. She worked as a librarian for many years at the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne. Lois was also a manager at Supermarket Services in the 1970's and 1980's.
Things she loved: spending time with her family, eating out, standing on ocean beaches, traveling to distant places to explore, history, and reading from good books.
Funeral Services will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, at 11:00AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020. There will also be a public viewing on Wednesday, March 4, from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Lois will be buried in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care (501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545).
