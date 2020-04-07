Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.