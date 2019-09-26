Sharon Leigh Martin Blevins, 72, of Herndon, Virginia, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Martin; father, Rayburn Martin; and sister, Jean Hurt. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry; daughters, Leigh Toweson (Kyle) and Erin Miller (Steven); grandchildren, Avery and Rylan Toweson, and Wade and Garrett Miller; brothers, Ronald and James Martin, and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was born on August 14, 1947 and raised in Galax, Virginia. She met her husband in Knoxville, TN and they married September 21, 1974 in her parents' backyard in Galax. She and her husband raised their daughters at their home in Herndon, Virginia, where her husband still resides. Sharon was a flight attendant for United Airlines for over 43 years before retiring in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.