Paul Junior Heavener, age 70, of Dunn Loring, VA, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Paul was born on June 20, 1950 in Petersburg, WV. He was the son of the late Asa Mason Heavener and Ella Mae (Moyers) Heavener.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Alice Sites, Betty Dolly, Shirley Goldizen and Rosetta “Pet” Berg; two half-sisters, Noralena Berg and Mernie Brown; three brothers, Kenneth Heavener, Mason Heavener and infant Olie Heavener and half-brother Ernest “Buck” Berg.
Paul is survived by his son, Jeremy Paul (Rita) Heavener of Cranberry Township, PA and daughter, Bobbie Heavener (Ricardo) Perez of Clear Brook, VA; three grandchildren, Isaac Ryan Heavener of Reston, VA, Ella Maria and Elaina Mae; three brothers, Willie (Bonnie) Heavener of Petersburg, WV, Larry (Sally) Heavener of Cabins, WV, and Luther Heavener of Cabins, WV and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was a dedicated, caring father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Paul will be laid to rest beside his parents in Cabins, WV. Services will be private and held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made directly to Mental Health America https://www.mhanational.org on behalf and in honor of Paul Junior Heavener.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.