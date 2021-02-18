May 12, 1935 - February 3, 2021
Edwina Lantz “Eddi” Carlson, 85, of Ashburn and Vienna, Virginia, passed away February 3, 2021. Eddi lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years and survived cardiac arrest in 2019, after which she entered the long-term care facility at the Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community.
Eddi was born as “Dorothy Edwina Lantz” in Hastings, West Virginia, on May 12, 1935, to Lewis Edwin Lantz, Jr. and Dorothy Owen Lantz. She grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland, and graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1953. She received a BS in Biology from Juniata College in 1957 and an MS in Education/Medical Biology from Long Island University in 1982. Eddi worked as a Medical Technologist, retiring from Inova Fairfax Hospital, and was very active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reston.
Eddi is survived by her husband of 59 years, Albert Carlson, and their children: son, Eric Carlson (partner Heidi Foster), and two daughters, Krista Carlson and Susan Carlson. She was preceded in death by her younger brothers, Lewis “Bud” Lantz, Samuel Lantz, and William Lantz.
See her full obituary at Direct Cremation Services of Virginia’s website.
