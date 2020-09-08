Christopher Mearl Toia died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in his home in Chantilly, Virginia. He was born on May 23rd, 1990 in Virginia to his beloved parents Karie and Jeff Toia. "Chris" as he was fondly called by his family and friends was a kind and quiet young man. Chris had a huge heart and was an avid lover of the outdoors and animals. He was a very passionate dog lover having enjoyed at least one of them in his life at all times. Chris’s most beloved pet was his cat George who he loved dearly. Chris loved riding four-wheelers and being out in nature. He was also very passionate about music and was known to listen to it for hours on end. Chris also enjoyed paintballing with his friends up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Christopher is survived by his parents, Karie and Jeff. His Grandfather Thomas J. Toia, Uncles Eric Toia, Ron Hay, Robert Hay, and Rodger Hay.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
