“MEOW! We have adopted a new family member whom we began introducing to you last week. Pawlease visit “Paw 1” of these articles at http://www.fromthedogspaw.com/p/published-articles.html. Paws, quite a bit happens behind the scenes before humans adopt a dog from a rescue. We adopted from the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART). This week, we continue pawing with Meg Hart and a foster.”
“WOOF! I pawed Meg Hart about her favorite rescue story since she has been volunteering in rescue work for several years. She shares, ‘The story of the love of my life, ‘Tawny.’ Apparently, he and six other dogs (all Chows and Pits) were taken in by this kind lady at different times as a sort of rescue. ‘Tawny’ was her right hand and helped her during the day - he even would herd goats! The lady also had cancer and when she was weak, he would help guide her around. Sadly, she passed, and her estranged husband got involved with the property and was using it as a shooting range. Almost all of the dogs there had buckshot in them by the time we got to rescue them. They were all filthy and full of mats with varying medical concerns, but each one of them knew they had been rescued (again) and never took that for granted.’”
“Meows! Oh my! I’m glad HART helped those dogs! When I pawed HART about ‘what they would like pet parents to know!’ they replied, “Love them the best you can, research food, vetting, and training but do what works for you and your pet - there is no one size fits all. Each animal’s relationship is different, but ultimately you are their whole world. Be there for them.’ MEOWS!
Purringly, she continues ‘rescue is the most rewarding experience ever. It has its ups and downs, but the ups will outweigh the negative and nasty every single time. Some of it is heartbreaking, and you can’t win every time, but it is worth it for the times you do. One life saved is still a victory no matter how you look at it. So don’t be afraid to volunteer. We need more loving individuals to help make a bigger difference.’”
“Woofs! As we went through dog adoption steps with HART, we reviewed information online about a few dogs. Barkingly, once we decided on a dog, we were provided the oppawtunity to meet it. On a chilly October morning, our humans visited with Foster Mom Diane Peterson and her family, who fostered Josslyn a few months before we became interested in her!
Barkingly, as a foster mom, Diane Peterson remembers a few of her favorites were the dogs needing the most help: ‘Tracy, 10-month-old Labrador mix. When rescued, she scored a one on the Body Condition Scale, Emaciated, and has Type 1 Diabetes. It took nine months to get the insulin and food right to get her ideal body weight. HART paid for it all. She was the sweetest dog; Blakes, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, came to us from a hoarding case in New Mexico. She was terrified of people. At her first adoption event, she hid in a corner staring at the wall, trying to make herself invisible. She didn’t walk on a leash. She was a multi-foster project. She started to blossom with the first foster but needed more exposure to people. That’s when my family took her. She needed another dog to feel comfortable. After five months, she was adopted to a very patient couple with a dog who seemed like her soul mate. She will always be timid with other people, but now she can go out in public and is interested in meeting people; Gizzmo, a 2-year-old Yellow Lab mix. He was very anxious with the potential to bite or nip. Once in our home, he relaxed and was changed by attention and discipline. He was adopted by a wonderful couple who made him a therapy dog!’”
Our Newest Family Member? Next week - Abigail Aria joins “from The Dog’s Paw!”
Looking to adopt a dog or cat or volunteer in rescue? Contact Homeless Animals Rescue Team www.hart90.org, 703-691-HART, hart90office@hart90.org.
About Us! Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson, Abby, and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Enjoy our articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer,Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com, www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.