The Virginia Polar Dip will return to Lake Anne Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 1.
This mid-winter tradition features participants dressed in costumes and cannonballing into the frigid waters of Lake Anne. This fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, a year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, draws hundreds of spectators.
This year, the Virginia Polar Dip’s event sponsors have put together a fun family-friendly event including activities for the kids and music from Danny DJ. The event kicks off at 12p.m. with the dip scheduled for 2p.m. “We wanted to expand the event to make it a true community event,” said Vicky Hadjikyriakou, owner of Kalypso’s Sports Tavern and one of the event sponsors.
Registered participants will take the plunge either by cannonball jump or a chicken dip, which means they don’t actually have to jump. Each participant raises a minimum of $100 for the opportunity to plunge into the wintry waters and will receive a commemorative “I DID IT” event T-shirt. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000, which will allow 40 families from the Mid-Atlantic area to attend Camp Sunshine.
Since the event’s inception in 2008, 1,806 people have participated, raising over $761,000 for the camp.
The year’s event is sponsored by Kalypso’s Sports Tavern, David Madison Photography, Lake Anne Village Center, Reston Community Center, Salon Khouri, Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, Reston Association, Fairfax County Cold Water Dive Team, Manor Works Painting, Loebig Chiropractic & Rehab, and Onelife Fitness.
For more information about the event or to register to participate, visit www.freezinforareason.com.
