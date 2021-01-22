This year make a resolution to explore new art experiences. Just one hour a week will expand your mind, entice your creativity, and provide you with a connection to the art, an artist, and the arts community.
ArtsFairfax announces $567,138 in grants to 59 art organizations and 29 individual artists through the newly created Emergency Relief and Recovery Grants and the Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Support Grants.
“The impact of COVID-19 continues to have a devastating effect on the arts community, yet we have seen the arts continue to provide arts education, senior engagement, family entertainment, and so much more. The arts are a vital part of Fairfax County and need our financial support to continue to serve the community,” said Linda S. Sullivan, President & CEO of ArtsFairfax. “The arts will be a vital part of our health and economic recovery. We need to support the arts today, so they are here for us tomorrow.”
ArtsFairfax created the Emergency Relief and Recovery Grant program to provide immediate funding in response to the arts’ financial crisis created by the COVID-19 shutdowns and offered the annual Operating Support Grant to provide funding opportunities in areas of greatest need. For the Fiscal Year 2021, ArtsFairfax suspended established grant programs, including the Project Support Grants, Fast Track, Artist Grants, and Organizational and Professional Development Grants.
Emergency Relief and Recovery Grants
ArtsFairfax awarded $101,950 out of the $108,500 in funding requested from the Emergency Release and Recovery Grants to 40 Fairfax County arts organizations and privately raised funds to award $28,300 in grants to 29 individual artists.
Operating Support Grants
For Fiscal Year 2021, 39 arts organizations requested $913,933 in Operating Support funding, with ArtsFairfax awarded 39 organizations a total of $436,888 in Operating Support grants.
ArtsFairfax Emergency Relief & Recovery Grant Artist Recipients:
• Juliana Vallejo
• Maria Bissex
• Catherine Bobalek
• Diane Zinna
• Begona Morton
• Helen (Holly) Montgomery
• Michael Childers
• Yoshiko Ratliff
• Sheena-Lee Henry
• Rene Quezada
• Fernando Mico
• Jill Banks
• Cathy Baumbusch
• Suzy Scollon
• Broto Roy
• Francesca Hurst
• Tammarrah Addison
• Sharmila Karamchandani
• Jennifer Langer
• Marsha Searle
• Ken Avis
• Marion Baker
• Jennifer Rickard
• Ann Sica
• Natalie Abrams
• Daniel Heagney
• Barbara Gholz
• Elizabeth Matthews
• Daniel Schwartz
ArtsFairfax Emergency Relief & Recovery Grant Organization Recipients:
*denotes organization also received Operating Support Grants
• 1st Stage*
• Acting For Young People *
• Amadeus Concerts *
• American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras *
• Artisans United
• Artists Coalition of Fairfax. Inc.
• Arts Herndon, Inc
• BalletNova Center for Dance *
• Capital Wind
Symphony, Inc.
• Cappies of the National Capital Area (Cappies NCA) *
• City of Fairfax Band Association (CFBA) *
• Creative Cauldron *
• Fairfax Symphony Orchestra
• Fairfax Wind Symphony
• Falls Church Arts, Inc. *
• Greater Reston Arts Center *
• McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) *
• Mosaic Harmony *
• Mount Vernon Community Children’s Theatre *
• Music for Life *
• MVLE
• New Dominion Chorale *
• NextStop Theatre Company *
• Northern Virginia Players *
• Providence Players of Fairfax *
• Public Art Reston *
• Reston Community Players
• The Choralis Foundation *
• The Fairfax Ballet Company *
• The McLean Symphony *
• The Northern Virginia Chorale *
• The Reston Chorale
• The Vienna Jammers Percussion Ensemble, Inc *
• Traveling Players Ensemble,Inc. *
• Vienna Choral Society *
• Virginia Chamber Orchestra *
• Virginia Winds Academy
• Washington West Film Festival *
• Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts
• Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc. *
In addition to the organizations noted above, the following arts organizations received Operating Support Grants:
• Iranian
American Community Center (IACC)
• Reston Community Orchestra
• Reunion Music Society, Inc.
• Vienna Arts Society
• Vienna-Falls Chorus of Sweet Adelines
• Voce, Inc. (Voce Chamber Singers)
About ArtsFairfax
ArtsFairfax is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, incorporated in 1964, as Fairfax County’s designated local arts agency. ArtsFairfax is funded in part by Fairfax County, corporations, foundations, individuals, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
