When the Nields began in 1991 in McLean, Va., the five-piece folk band found success touring throughout the U.S., performing with artists such as Dar Williams, 10,000 Maniacs and Ani DiFranco.
Back then, sisters Katryna and Nerissa Nields served as lead singer and rhythm guitarist, respectively, and guitarist David Jones, bassist Dave Chalfant and drummer Dave Hower comprised the full lineup.
In 1994, the band’s first big album, “Bob on the Ceiling” was released, and featured a mix of the acoustic material that the Nields had previously specialized in and a more rock-oriented sound that would become their trademark. That led to bigger shows and more fan support.
Today, Katryna and Nerissa keep the tradition of the band alive, touring as a folk duo, though occasionally the full band will get together.
“This is our 30th year together,” Nerissa Nields said. “The secret is humility and forgiveness. We always kept our ambition in check and knew we weren’t doing this to get famous or rich, but because we love making music and love each other.”
The Nields recently released its 20th album entitled “November,” with each song inspired by a real-life headline, which explains the artwork on the cover featuring a newspaper design. Songs are about the climate crisis, injustice at the border and the fragility of our democracy.
There’s also a version of the iconic “America the Beautiful,” which features Dar Williams, Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey, Vance Gilbert, and the Nields’ own children, plus members of a local youth chorus.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Nields will play a livestream concert that will benefit Vienna’s Jammin Java. Tickets are free, with fans encouraged to make a donation to help keep the music venue operating.
“We had a show scheduled for Jammin Jama in April of 2020, but the pandemic happened and we had to cancel, so we scheduled a year out thinking things would be over,” Nerissa Nields said. “Rather than reschedule again, we decided to do what we’ve been doing for a lot of other venues and do a livestream.”
While this is something that never even occurred to them in March, it’s grown into a way of life for the sisters.
“In order to keep our lives afloat and our souls afloat, we knew we had to keep performing,” Nerissa Nields said. “Very early in the pandemic, we started doing Zoom concerts and Facebook Live concerts and all these mini things. Over time, they turned into bigger concerts and we hired someone who is very technically savvy to get the best sound.”
She noted that musically, the last year has surprisingly turned out to be a very successful one for the Nields.
“We do a show or something for our fans every single Monday night, and sometimes we also perform on weekends,” Nerissa Nields said. “We want them to know we are there for them every week. And the fans are keeping us afloat with tips, and we’ve been making it.”
But the Nields realized that the venues needed help also and wanted to do what they could, and that led to benefit streams like the one scheduled for Jammin Jama.
“It’s such a great club, but it’s also in our interest selfishly to keep them afloat because we want to have terrestrial venues to come back to when the pandemic is over,” Nerissa Nields said. “It’s sad for us not to be able to go in person since we both grew up there and whenever we play, we see our regular Northern Virginia crowd and someone always pops up from our childhood.”
Because Chalfant has been benched from his gigs due to his other bands not performing during the pandemic, he’s been able to join with the sisters and the trio has been rehearsing regularly.
“We have been plumbing our 20-album discography to remember old chestnuts and revive things,” Nerissa Nields said. “We’ve also had a lot of fun doing the occasional cover, which we try to do in each show.”
Some of those include songs by the Kinks, the Beatles and even the theme from “Welcome Back Kotter” made it into the mix.
“For the Jammin Java show, we will do some of our most requested songs and it’s going to be a fun night,” Nerissa Nields said. “In 2021, we’re going to continue to write some more music and support our fans and these great venues however we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.