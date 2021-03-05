Spring is finally arriving in Fairfax. After some messy snowy days and a continuous yearning to get outside, we feel hopeful that soon we will be out of our homes celebrating and engaging in the arts. The last year has forced us to pause and re-examine how we live, how we work, and how we share and experience art. These lessons learned will play a pivotal role in shaping our community recovery plans.
Americans for the Arts has spent the last year surveying arts organizations and artists across the country to understand the economic impact of COVID-19. The nation’s arts experienced a loss of over $17 billion in the past year, with Fairfax County arts organizations and artists reporting losses at over $4.5 million. The financial impact has been draining, but local creatives continue to provide artistic opportunities for us to learn, grow, and heal.
The arts community has kept us connected throughout this last year. For that reason, we believe the arts will unify our country and drive our recovery.
As we await full access to our regular arts programming, please continue to support your local artists and arts organizations in their online presentations. Visit artsfairfax.org to learn more about the arts in your community.
Creative Cauldron: 2021 Passport Series
Creative Cauldron invites the public to enjoy an artists series curated by award-winning artists Ken Avis and Lynn Veronnea of Veronnea and Matt Conner. The series continues through March, featuring the Seán Heely Trio, Sophia Manicone, Irene Jalenti, and many others. Visit creativecauldron.org for times and tickets.
Recovery Innovation and Access Workshop
Karla Bruce, Fairfax County Chief Equity Officer, launches ArtsFairfax’s WORK-SMART workshop series Recovery Innovation and Access. The community is invited to the noon March 11 workshop. Visit artsfairfax.org to register and learn more about upcoming workshops to help our community build back better.
What Really Happened Between Clara and Johannes?
Clara Schumann was the soul mate of composer Johannes Brahms, but what really happened between them? Join Choralis Artistic Director Gretchen Kurhmann and Associate Director Todd Fickley on March 22, 5:30 p.m. for a fun conversation. The event is free to the public, but a donation is requested. Visit the events page at artsfairfax.org for more information.
“The Show Must Go On”
Join MPA and the McLean Art Society for “The Show Must Go On.” Juried by Jessica Mickey, Arlington artist and former co-director of Gallery Underground, the exhibit will feature pieces by 20 members of the McLean Art Society working in a variety of media. The exhibit will be on display March 2-13, 2021 in MPA’s Atrium Gallery. Visit mpaart.org/ for more information.
National Arts Action Summit
Americans for the Arts invites arts advocates to join the 2021 National Arts Action summit presented virtually from April 5 – 9. Participants may register for selected sessions or the full conference at americansforthearts.org.
Summer Arts Camps:
As the winter melts away, it is time for parents to secure camp plans for the summer. Visit artsfairfax.org/camps to search for creative options to keep your youngsters engaged and safe.
