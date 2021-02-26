A cat and mouse rivalry returns, zombies get their midseason premiere, and a new sci-fi thriller follows two investigators as they track down mysterious alien wreckage.
Dispatches:Weekly TV news
“Gaslit,” an anthology series based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” is officially a go at Starz. The series explores Watergate’s untold stories and characters and will star Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Production is set to begin this spring.
Justin Melnick, who plays Brock Reynolds on “SEAL Team,” was injured after falling from a helicopter during a private commercial shoot. The actor is reported to be fine and recovering at home. The shoot was not associated with the “SEAL Team” series.
ABC placed a pilot order for the drama “Promised Land.” The project focuses on several generations of two Latinx families who are striving for money and power in Sonoma Valley, California.
Contenders:Shows to keep on your radar
The cat and mouse mayhem returns in “Tom & Jerry: The Movie.” A blend of classic animation and live action, it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max Feb. 26.
“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” makes its Disney+ debut with five episodes on Feb. 26, followed by new episodes available to stream each Friday in March through April 9. Since its Disney Channel premiere, the show has ranked as the number one series across all basic cable with girls 6-11.
Netflix has three film premieres on Feb. 26. In “Bigfoot Family,” the animated sequel to “Son of Bigfoot,” Bigfoot goes missing and his tech-savvy teenage son takes on an evil CEO to save him. A summer fling in Sicily between two teens turns into a heartbreaking love story in Italian romance “Caught By a Wave” and in the Spanish romantic comedy “Crazy About Her,” a man decides that the only way to see a woman he fell in love with after a wild night is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she lives.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host “The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (Feb. 28, NBC, 8 p.m. ET).
Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” continues (Feb. 28, AMC, 9 p.m. ET).
Science fiction thriller “Debris” premieres (March 1, NBC, 10 p.m. ET). Mysterious and powerful wreckage from a destroyed alien spaceship falls from the sky, scattering across the Western Hemisphere and two agents who work for a clandestine international organization are tasked with tracking it down before the bad guys get to it.
In “Raya and the Last Dragon,” a lone warrior must find the last dragon to restore the land of Kumandra (March 5, Disney+). The voice cast of this animated film includes Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh. Subscribers to Disney+ can purchase premier access for an additional one-time fee, which allows them to watch the movie as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available.
Report Card: Ratings winners and losers
Winners: CBS renewed “Bob Hearts Abishola” for season three and “The Neighborhood” for season four.
Losers:“NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS) is ending with season seven and “Mom” (CBS) will end with season eight.
Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter @mcstaytuned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.