T
wo comedy legends reunite for a sequel, a Nordic thriller hits U.S. screens and a documentary film poses a revolutionary new idea.
Dispatches:Weekly TV news
Showtime announced a feature-length film that will pick up where season seven of hit drama series “Ray Donovan” left off, as Ray (Liev Schreiber) sets out to find and stop Mickey (Jon Voight) before he can do anymore harm. Schreiber will co-write the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who will direct. The project is tentatively scheduled to begin filming later this year in New York.
Hulu has picked up the eight-episode limited series, “Iron Mike.” From the team behind “I, Tonya,” the show examines heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s controversial life and career. In a post on Instagram, Tyson, who is not involved with the planned series, came out strongly against it, calling the show a “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation.” Hulu declined to comment.
Netflix ordered a “Wu Assassins” standalone film. The movie is titled “Fistful of Vengeance” and will bring back series stars including Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan and Lawrence Kao. It is set to shoot in Thailand.
Contenders:Shows to keep on your radar
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in the sequel to a 1988 classic. “Coming 2 America” premieres on Amazon Prime (March 5).
In the film “Boss Level,” a former special forces agent dies - a lot - when he gets stuck in a time loop that repeats the day of his murder. Starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts. (March 5, Hulu).
Award season continues with “The 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” (March 7, The CW, 7 p.m. ET).
The groundbreaking “Up” series is back with “63 Up” (March 9, BritBox). The documentary anthology returns every seven years to investigate whether or not our adult lives are determined by our childhood influences and social class. It’s an intriguing premise, as each installment gives the audience the chance to discover how life turned out for the selected group of participants.
Part of the documentary slate on Discovery+, “My Beautiful Stutter” (March 11) follows five children, ages 9 to 18, from all over the United States, whose stutter has left them feeling withdrawn, fearful and discouraged. The film documents their experience attending a New York City based interactive program called The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) and explores their transformation over the course of a year as they come to understand SAY’s central, and revolutionary idea: It’s okay to stutter.
The U.S. premiere of “Cold Courage” hits AMC+ (March 11). The Nordic crime thriller centers on two women, a psychologist who fights for the underdog and a shy graphic artist who is on the run from an abusive stalker. They are drawn together through a secretive group called the “Studio” whose members vow to destroy those who choose power over justice. The series is based on the best-selling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen.
Report Card: Ratings winners and losers
Winners: Hulu renewed “Animaniacs” for a third season.
Losers: “The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access/Paramount+) was cancelled.
Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter @mcstaytuned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.