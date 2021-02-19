A revealing docuseries explores a hip hop star’s notoriety, the war on drugs hits the fourth season of “Snowfall,” and Superman takes on fatherhood.
Dispatches:Weekly TV news
Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star in and executive produce a show for Amazon Prime Video based on the 2005 New Regency film, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”
Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor,” announced that he is stepping aside from the show for “a period of time” amid controversy over his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.
Contenders:Shows to keep on your radar
“Flora & Ulysses” premieres (Feb. 19, Disney+). The film, based on an award-winning children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo, is about 10-year-old Flora, a comic book fan and self-proclaimed cynic who rescues a squirrel she calls Ulysses. No ordinary squirrel, Ulysses has superhero powers and he and Flora embark on an adventure that will change her life.
Docu-series, “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine” (Feb. 21, Showtime, 10 p.m. ET) focuses on how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed himself into the tattooed-face, viral hip-hop sensation and controversial internet troll, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Narrated by Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), it’s a thought-provoking examination of manufactured celebrity and the impact of social media.
Five-episode Swedish-language series, “Beartown” (Feb. 22, HBO, 9 p.m. ET) follows a community in Sweden that places all of its hopes for revitalization on its junior ice hockey team. Thanks to the boys’ hard work, the town’s fortunes are rising. But the team’s chance at winning a national title is derailed by a violent act. The show explores themes of family trauma, the nature of truth, and the courage required to stand against a group and demand justice.
New series “Superman & Lois” (Feb. 23, The CW, 8 p.m. ET) takes The Man of Steel into marriage and fatherhood. In the 90-minute premiere, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and intrepid journalist Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) discover that facing supervillains is maybe not the most stressful part of their day. The pair are working parents to two sons who may or may not have inherited their dad’s superpowers. The story follows the family as they return to Smallville, become reacquainted with old friends and meet a mysterious stranger. Immediately following the premiere is behind-the-scenes special “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope,” which features interviews with the cast of the new show.
Business is good in the fourth season of “Snowfall” (Feb. 24, FX, 10 p.m. ET). It’s 1985 and the demand for crack cocaine is soaring but successful drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is starting to realize the damage the drug is doing to the community he loves. The addiction epidemic sets the “war on drugs” in motion and Saint’s world is about to face its toughest challenge yet.
Report Card: Ratings winners and losers
Winners: Viacom CBS is rebooting “The Real World” for Paramount Plus.
Losers: The CW is no longer moving forward with DC series “Wonder Girl.”
Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter @mcstaytuned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.