NBC will not air the Golden Globes next year. NBCUniversal released a statement saying that while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is “committed to meaningful reform,” the organization needs “time and work ... to do it right.” The decision follows months of criticism of the HFPA for a lack of diversity among its members and ethical lapses.
Fox gave a series pickup to “Monarch,” for the 2021-22 broadcast season. The show is a multigenerational drama about the fictional Roman family, the reigning kings and queens of country music. The series will feature original music and covers.
Ten-episode series, “The Underground Railroad,” premieres (May 14, Amazon). Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the story follows a young woman who escapes a Georgia plantation hoping to find the rumored Underground Railroad.
Six LGBTQ+ directors chronicle the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in “Pride” (May 14, FX, 8 p.m. ET). The six-part documentary series goes decade by decade from FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the culture wars of the 1990s and beyond. Exploring heroic and heartbreaking stories and featuring little known characters and international pioneers, it charts the evolution of trans rights and identities.
In the film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (May 14, HBO Max), a smoke jumper and a traumatized boy fight to stay alive as two assassins hunt them through a raging fire in the Montana wilderness. Angelina Jolie stars.
“Halston” (May 14, Netflix) explores the life of the ambitious and complex fashion icon as he uses his single, invented name to create a global empire that’s synonymous with the luxury and fame of 1970s and 80s New York. His life and career start to spin out of control after a hostile takeover forces him to fight for the name Halston itself. From Emmy-winner Ryan Murphy, the series stars Ewan McGregor in the title role.
Amy Adams plays Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist in “The Woman in the Window” (May 14, Netflix). Anna quietly keeps tabs on her seemingly perfect neighbors through the windows of her New York City brownstone, but her life is upended after she witnesses a horrific crime. The film is based on the best-selling novel by A. J. Finn.
It’s snow leopards and foxes on “China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom” (May 15, BBC America, 8 p.m. ET). The series follows the animals that populate the rugged landscapes of the remote Qinghai Tibetan plateau in Western China.
In “Too Close” (May 20, AMC+), a forensic psychiatrist (Emily Watson) evaluates a woman accused of a terrible crime and slowly becomes a victim to her manipulative nature..
Winners: Fox renewed “Call Me Kat” for season two.
Losers:“Magnum P.I.” (CBS) ended its third season on series lows.
