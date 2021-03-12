The Fairfax County teen will perform a streaming concert on Sunday
For anyone who’s been lucky enough to see 16-year-old Sophia Manicone perform around the Washington, D.C. metro area, there’s a good chance you’ve witnessed a future Broadway star in the making.
Manicone, a sophomore in Fairfax County, made her professional debut as an 11-year-old in “Ruthless! The Musical” at Creative Cauldron, and quickly had theatre critics buzzing.
“Musical theatre has always been a part of my life,” Manicone said. “I started voice lessons when I was in kindergarten and I started theatre in second grade, though I was super shy. I tried it and loved it.”
Over the past five years, she’s continued to work for the Falls Church theatre company in shows like “Kaleidoscope,” “Witch” and “Charlotte’s Web”; and also has landed leading roles as Amy in “Little Women” with Reston Community Players and Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” at NextStop Theatre Company. Manicone’s also earned a WATCH nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird” put on by the Providence Players.
On Sunday, March 14, Manicone will make her cabaret solo debut with a streaming performance in support of Creative Cauldron as part of the theatre’s Passport to the World concert series.
“They were looking for people to do some cabarets, and [director and composer] Matt Conner asked if I would be interested, and it sounded like so much fun,” she said. “I’m very happy they decided to support a young artist and let me do my first cabaret there.”
To prepare, Manicone made a list of favorite songs she enjoys singing and attempted to recognize a common theme among them.
“I found there was really a theme of phases and life, and things that related to that,” she said. “So, I based my cabaret on phases of me growing up and my love for theatre. I’ll also talk about the impact of COVID on everyone, moving forward and hope for the future.”
Thus, “Just a Phase” became the title of her solo show. Some of the tunes in the show include “Born to Entertain” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” a standard she’s never had the chance to sing live with a pianist before.
“I tried to pick a lot of things that I really hadn’t performed in shows before and challenge myself and push myself,” Manicone said. “But there are some songs that I have sung in shows that I thought would be good; songs from some of my favorite roles.”
As with any cabaret, Manicone will also be telling stories between the songs, and this is something a little new for her, but she’s really enjoyed the process.
“I wrote out a little script and some talking points, but I don’t want it to sound too scripted; it’s more about the gist of what I want to say between each song, with those bullet points to guide me,” she said.
On stage, Manicone will be joined by pianist Bobby McCoy, and there will be a few production people at the theatre working on lighting, sound and cameras for the livestream, but everyone will be spread out safely.
Because she’s known McCoy for a while, Manicone is planning to have some fun banter with him and get some thoughts from him about his experiences over the last year as well.
Laura Connors Hull, founder and producing director for Creative Cauldron, has known Manicone since casting her in “Ruthless! The Musical” and has continued to be impressed with her talent and command of her craft.
“She has grown and grown and grown, especially vocally, where she has matured so much,” she said. “She did some recorded pieces for us that we shared with our donors, and everyone was just blown away.”
Hull loved the idea of including the young performer in the cabaret music series and is excited to see where her career goes.
Manicone is thrilled that she’s getting to help Creative Cauldron out as well.
“It’s such a special place that supports so many different artists from so many different backgrounds,” she said. “They really give opportunities for everyone—kids and adults. It’s not just shows. They are great people, and I hope everyone comes out to support them.”
Manicone’s live stream of “Just a Phase” will be at 7 p.m., at Sunday, March 14. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit www.creativecauldron.org/2021-passport-series.html
