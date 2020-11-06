Fans of the golden age of the turntable are in for a real treat, as Signature Theatre is offering Signature Vinyl, a filmed concert of 26 local singers and musicians performing the hits of Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and more.
Directed and conceived by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner with music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Vinyl was filmed outdoors throughout the D.C. area, via socially-distant parameters, to ensure everyone was safe and protected.
“The idea started as a way for us to reimagine our summer cabaret series,” Gardiner said. “Every summer Signature puts on a different cabaret show every night in our theater space and there are very popular people who perform in that series. We wanted to find a way that while we cannot be in our space, to present something that feels like that.”
It was pushed to fall to ensure that everything was done in a safe manner and the hope is to create an experience that is joyous and fun and represents the community of amazing artists around the area.
Among the Signature favorites performing are Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Maria Rizzo, Rachel Zampelli and Robbie Schaefer.
“The music scene around D.C. is so dynamic,” Gardiner said. “I selected the people who have become really important to Signature Theatre and our audiences. Mark and I bounced around a lot of names, and this was the group that felt the most exciting and the most interesting.”
Meadows added that since it was a quick turnaround—the vocalists had little to no rehearsal time—those chosen had to be those they knew would be able to pull that off and bring the energy needed.
“The band had three evenings where we rehearsed and we laid some tracks down for the vocalist to sing on top of,” he said. “We performed half the songs live with the vocalists during filming and we were pretty much in a live performance setting with cameras all around and it was such an exciting process.”
Some of the popular hits included in the show are “September,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Signed Sealed Delivered (I’m Yours),” and “Up on the Roof,” all with music by Mark G Meadows & the Movement.
“These are all songs that everybody knows; they don’t really need much in a way of an introduction,” Meadows said. “The idea is this is sort of like our visual album. Our intention is that it feels like a concert that you would sit down and watch. We didn’t want a ton of explanation as to why we chose a song or who wrote it, just to give an experience to our audience and bring the feeling of joy of creating music live.”
At a time when people are craving concert performances, Signature is doing all it can to fill the need.
“What people crave and what I think people can tangibly feel is when musicians and vocalists are together and with this, you get that,” Meadows said. “We haven’t played live in an amazing setting like this for almost eight months, and what people will witness here is an exciting experience that show’s everyone love and joy.”
Gardiner added that nothing can compare to a live performance, and he hopes to soon get back to producing live events.
“But in this moment when we can’t, the best we can do is try to create experiences that are as exciting,” he said. “Signature really invested in this and we want to show these artists in an exciting way. It was such an emotional experience creating music again with people I hadn’t heard since March. This is a piece of art in a cinematic film media that captures the joy of us together again and is different than what you may have seen.”
The concert can be streamed beginning Nov. 5 and tickets are available for a donation of $25 or more at SigTheatre.org.
