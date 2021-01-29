As far back as he can remember, Josh Allen has been singing. For most of his life, the Reston, Va.-based musician has found it hard not to break out in song when someone just mentions a word or phrase that’s a lyric in a favorite song.
“I used to sing karaoke a lot, and I wasn’t sure I was good enough to be in a band, but people would always tell me that I needed to sing in a band and they would come see me,” Allen said. “My wife told me she felt the same way.”
So, it only made sense for Allen to form a band and do what he enjoys most. Along with Dan Chute (guitar), Roy Richardson (bass), Frank Paskiewicz (drums) and Yumiko Takahashi (keyboard), the Josh Allen Band has been wowing the Metro DC area for years.
“I’ve played with some great musicians who I’ve met throughout the area and I’m very humbled that I’ve met some extremely talented musicians who play with the band,” he said.
Allen and his band will be playing an outdoor show at 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29 at the State Theatre in Falls Church.
“This is the second show we are doing for the State Theatre,” Allen said. “Because of the limited seating and the way they have had to do this, they can’t really pay for the marquee acts, so it’s opened up opportunities for a lot of local artists.”
He’s very grateful that his band is getting the chance to play in front of a new audience, though he hates that it took a tragedy like the pandemic for him to luck into this show.
“The State Theatre has really made a great effort in hosting these concerts and invite us bands who are willing to do this just for tips, and we feel very fortunate to be in the rotation,” Allen said. “Our last time here, we had the place at capacity and they turned over the tables a few time, so that worked out real well for both of us.”
For those coming out, Allen previews that the band will play songs that those who grew up listening to Roy Orbison, Credence Clearwater Revival and the Beatles will enjoy. Covers like “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees and more recent hits by Coldplay and the Plain White T’s are also part of the set.
“We cross over a lot of genres, and we’ll even touch base on a lot of country with Johnny Cash and some others,” Allen said. “So, people can expect to be entertained with a lot of songs they know. We put on a show where we try to be as true as we can be to the music of these artists and pay homage to them.”
One constant with the band is that it always ends its show with The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun,” which earned them a standing ovation in its first-ever gig.
“People want to hear the songs that they can sing the chorus to, have fun and forget about all the troubles of the week,” Allen said.
Even throughout the pandemic, the Josh Allen Band has kept itself busy, playing numerous Facebook Live events, which they broadcast live from an empty JV’s restaurant in Falls Church, and also playing wineries and some outdoor concerts.
“There were some weekends where we played 3-4 shows, and I would play some duo shows during the weekend afternoons and then run to a band gig that same evening,” Allen said. “We played Jammin Java and some others.”
Looking ahead, Allen has written some songs that he would like to record in 2021 and start putting some of those songs in rotation. He’s already starting to mix one or two in to his sets, and he’s getting a great response.
“I just love seeing the smile on people’s faces the excitement they get from listening to our music and dancing,” Allen said. “I want to do more of that as things start to open back up this year.”
