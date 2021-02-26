Almost 50 years ago, there was another Hollywood movie about Billie Holiday. “Lady Sings the Blues” starred Diana Ross as the talented but troubled jazz singer. Ross was good in the role, but the film was a muddled mess of dramatic situations that didn’t exactly stick to the truth, that played up Holiday’s drug habit over her ability to squeeze so much emotion out of her voice.
Now we’ve got Grammy Award nominee Andra Day playing Holiday, and nailing the part both in the acting department - this is one brave, searing performance - and with her interpretation of songs connected to Holiday, including “All of Me,” “Ain’t Nobody’s Business,” and “Strange Fruit.”
It’s that last song, a horrifying piece about a Southern lynching, that’s the focus of this new film by director Lee Daniels (his first feature since “The Butler”). To be clear, this is not a biography of Billie Holiday; it’s more of a chronicle of what the title suggests: a government attempt - in this case it was directed by a snake named Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund), who was the longtime Commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics - to destroy Holiday because she was riling up crowds by singing the incendiary “Strange Fruit.” But since there was no real crime in singing a song, he decided to go after her via her heroin addiction which, he explained, would help clean up the drug problem in New York’s Black community - or did it just provide an excuse for his department to exist?
That question isn’t answered, but that’s OK, because there’s so much else happening in this film - some of it dramatic, some of it musically engrossing, a small amount of it funny - all of it anchored by remarkable performances in demanding roles. Day handles most of the load, with a great assist from Leslie Jordan as Jimmy Fletcher, a jazz fan who had romantic dreams of being with Holiday while also having to do his job as an undercover FBI agent assigned to follow and help bring her down.
Holiday had no trouble mesmerizing audiences with her smoky, sensual voice, even when she was under the influence of the needle but, explains the script, she didn’t have a very easy go of it with men. Among the nasty ones introduced here - there were managers, there were husbands - are James Monroe (Erik LaRay Harvey), Louis McKay (Rob Morgan), and Joe Glaser (Dusan Dukic). Every performance is a winner.
An additional component that sparingly but effectively strings everything in the film together is a recurring segment between a well-established but very tired Holiday being interviewed by the excitable journalist Reginald Lord Devine (Leslie Jordan), and talking about the power of and problems caused by her singing “Strange Fruit.”
It’s not just their discussion that’s regularly revisited here; many of the film’s characters - those men in her life - keep returning at different junctures. And there’s a lot of discussion, camaraderie, unease and, once again, humor, between her band members, of whom Tyler James Williams playing saxophonist Lester Young is a standout.
The film presents Holiday as a woman spinning out of control, with different people trying to help her as well as hurt her, while it’s happening. The musical moments are fantastic. A drug-induced flashback sequence that takes a peek at her hardscrabble childhood really isn’t needed to get the story told, but it’s a magnificently haunting few minutes of filmmaking.
In the end, there’s nothing but tragedy. Heroin, alcohol, and exhaustion take their combined toll on Holiday, but the slick government hacks never let up on trying to drag her down. Yet, if you stick around for the closing credits, there’s one wonderful last laugh, about learning how to waltz.
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” premieres on Hulu on Feb. 26.
