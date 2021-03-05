It was back in 2013 that a group of musicians connected at the University of Virginia and began playing late-night jam sessions, blending rock and jazz, and attracting the attention of many in Charlottesville.
Calling themselves Kendall Street Company, the band quickly grew a ravenous fan base, and the band knew it had something special.
Today, the band consists of vocalist Louis Smith, bassist Brian Roy, drummer Ryan Wood, guitarist and banjo player Ben Laderberg and saxophonist/keyboardist Jake Vanaman.
“There was a great music scene down in Charlottesville, that was very welcoming and still is,” said Vanaman, who grew up in Herndon, and became a full-time member of the group in 2016. “It’s a hot bed for creativity and this all just took on a life of its own.”
Over the past seven years—at least before the pandemic—Kendall Street Company had averaged more than 100 shows a year, and had become a regular at festivals around the U.S. They’ve played all around Virginia and Washington, D.C., and have opened for acts such as Papadosio, Umphrey’s McGee, Tauk and Leftover Salmon.
“It was a gradual expansion but now we’re going all the way out to Colorado and Texas, up to Burlington and down to Miami, so we’re really excited to be going new places and getting our music heard,” Vanaman said. “There was a time when we were excited to just go to Richmond, which was only an hour from us. It’s gone so much further now.”
On March 6, Kendall Street Company will play its first-ever shows at Jammin Java, with sets at both 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. With Roy being from Vienna, and Wood and Vanaman also North Virginia natives, everyone is excited to be playing so close to home.
“This is a name we know very well having grown up in the area,” Vanaman said. “I’ve seen a number of shows there, as have the other guys in the band, and I did play there one time when I was with a different band, but this will be a cool moment to experience together.”
The last show the band played live in the area was at the 9:30 Club, opening for Perpetual Groove, and that was pre-pandemic. It had planned to be back, but dates were obviously cancelled due to the pandemic.
“At Jammin Java, it will be a double-header night, so I’m expecting it to be danceable with fun songs,” Vanaman said. “We just left the studio after four days, so we are primed with some new stuff. We have a bunch of stuff that has never been played live before. There will probably be no repeats within the two sets, either.”
The band has released three records and two EPs since forming, and it just released a new single at the beginning of 2021 called “I rly luv u.”
“This was reactionary to our previous full-length record, which came out in the fall of 2020,” Vanaman said. “We were getting more into the folky roots, and getting into the darker, deeper, longer jams. But with this, we’ve done a bit of a reversal and moving towards fun, danceable songs as we move towards the spring. Rebirth is kind of the connotation in our songwriting currently.”
During the pandemic, the band members did what they could to play together and get its music out there, playing very limited shows during the summer and fall.
“We hooked up with a local immersive art exhibit in Downtown Charlottesville, and we set up a small music station and were able to do a couple of livestreams from there,” Vanaman said. “That was really fun and refreshing, because it’s not something we would normally do.”
That experience evolved into a somewhat frequent livestream show, which featured music, sketches and interviews with other Virginia musicians, as well as some recorded previously unreleased live shows.
“Our live shows are eccentric and kind of random, as we can go from a solo acoustic guitar song to an instrumental jam to a tender, heartfelt love song,” Vanaman said. “A lot of bands have a sound or a genre they enjoy and stick to. With us, we just play what we’re feeling on stage, and we live through the moment with the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.