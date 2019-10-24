‘It Was a Very Good Year’
A musical tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Tony Sands at the The Carlyle Club, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Alexandria, Sun., Oct. 27, at 7p.m. Tickets: $28. For more information, call 703-548-8899.
‘Best small town parades in America’
Annandale Chamber of Commerce presents a 69-year-old tradition -- only gets bigger and better every year. The Annandale Parade is on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 10 a.m. to noon, along Columbia Pike, from the historic white church near Gallows Rd. to the Bowling Alley-Safeway. All Ages. Free. For more information, contact info@annandalechamber.com.
Free performance of classical music: Bachtoberfest!
Lewinsville Presbyterian Church presents Three Short Concerts, performed by John Nothaft, organist at Lewinsville, Katie McCarthy, cellist, and the Lewinsville Chancel Choir with orchestra. The performances will be followed by German Desserts. Sun. Oct.27, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, 1724 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. All Ages. Free. For more information, call 703-356-7200.
World Music Night at Epicure Cafe with 3 phenomenal groups!
Sat., Oct. 26, at Epicure Cafe, 11104 Lee Highway, Fairfax. Three groups: Lilt, Irish traditional dance music; Project Locréa, World folk music with contemporary arrangements; Trio Trela, Music from the Mediterranean region and around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/406706886630899/?ti=icl.
