PHOTO COURTESY RAHMEIN88 FB
HED: Tony Woods in Lorton Oct.19
Rahmein Mostafavi will do a 10-minute set to open the show before bringing up the feature act, Russ Green, for a 20-minute set, and then Tony Woods will be introduced for a hilarious 45-60- minute set. Sat. Oct. 19 at 8p.m. at the Workhouse Arts Center, 9601 Ox Rd Lorton in the theater space of building W-3. Tickets:$20. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/444396362858782/?ti=ia.
PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVECAULDRON.ORG
HED: ‘Disenchanted’
Creative Cauldron presents the regional premier of the hilarious hit musical that features storybook princesses who come to life to set the record straight. 410 South Maple Ave., Retail 116, Falls Church. Adults (not recommended for young children due to adult subject matter and language), continues through Oct. 27. Dates and times vary. Tickets: from $35 to $20. For more information, call 703-436-9948, or visit www.creativecauldron.org/disenchanted.html.
PHOTO COURTESY 1STSTAGE
HED: A play about Attorney General Francis Biddle and his secretary
“Trying” takes you to the home of Judge Francis Biddle in Washington, D.C. from 1967-1968 and how hard he was on his staff to cement his legacy. The play is based on the author’s real experience working for him. 1st Stage, 1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons, extended until Nov.3. Tickets: General admission: $42, Seniors: $39, Students: $15. For more information, visit http://www.1ststagetysons.org.
PHOTO COURTESY THE BIRCHMERE
HED: ‘Forever Autumn’
Justin Hayward brings his All The Way & More tour to The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $69.50. For more information, call The Birchmere 703-549-7500.
