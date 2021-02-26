Larry Keel’s American Dream recording is reminding people why the singer has endured for more than four decades
If not for the current COVID-19 pandemic, Larry Keel would have popped up this winter at Jammin Java, the State Theatre or one of the local clubs in Washington, D.C., touting the release of his latest album, “American Dream.”
But the 45-year veteran of the music scene has had to settle for Zoom shows and the occasional winery solo show lately, but that hasn’t meant his music isn’t being heard. Critics have praised his latest inspired work, which is uplifting at a time that needs it most.
“Due to COVID, my whole industry shut down and is suffering tremendously. I had to stop and take time and think about everything, and I lost what was going to be one of the busiest touring seasons of my career,” Keel said. “I counted my blessings, cleared my head and as I did, a bunch of songs came to me.”
So, Keel did what he does best—he started putting his ideas to paper and came up with a collection of songs that were among the best he’s ever done.
“I was nervous about going into a studio and I was nervous about getting my band together, as well, so my web manager brought all the recording equipment to my house and recorded me playing all the instruments, and we got it ready to release,” Keel said. “It gave me something to do and I’m very happy it’s out there now.”
The album boasts lyrics informed by Keel’s touring experiences and his take on current events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide protests against systemic racism. It sends strong messages without being too preachy.
“My goal of making this CD was to express myself in the most positive fashion that I could,” Keel said. “I wanted to dig deep and find a way to communicate my points positively, and hoped that it resonates universally. There’s so much negativity out there and everyone is exhausted from all that. I just wanted to be the best me I could and put something out there that could life someone up.”
The award-winning innovative flat picking guitarist and singer hails from Manassas, but grew up mostrly in Virginia’s Appalachia and quickly took to the mountain culture of the region. Early on, he took traditional music and fused it with a more modern sound on his acoustic guitar.
“I was always watching my father (on banjo) and my brother (on guitar) play music and they had friends who would come over and play, and I was always dancing or playing spoons and getting involved,” Keel said. “They saw I liked the music and my brother bought me a guitar when I was about 8 years old.”
He formed a bluegrass band with his brother as a teen and started to play a lot of college parties up and down the East Coast, and he’s been playing professionally ever since.
“When I was 25, I moved down to Lexington, Va., and I really like this part of the country,” he said. “I still go to Northern Virginia all the time because my family is up there and I enjoy playing Jammin Java and the other clubs in the area.”
Over his career, Keel has recorded more than 20 albums and written songs for a number of distinguished musicians.
During his downtime, Keel spent a lot of time building a big garden and grew vegetables for his friends and family. He’s also done a lot of hiking and fishing, trying to stay healthy and strong. But he’s also gotten to play a few outdoor shows, most notably at Virginia wineries with social distancing in place.
“I’m glad people are getting a chance to hear these songs,” Keel said. “I’m really proud of them and proud of the positive energy of them. I think my fans are interested in hearing me play the banjo and mandolin and some of the things I don’t normally play on stage.”
He hopes that he’ll be playing live a lot more in 2021 and looks forward to when touring will get back to normal.
“You have to keep the faith and stay positive and calm,” he said.
