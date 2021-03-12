Daryl Davis is a 40-year veteran pianist who has played with some of the greats in rhythm and blues and rock n’ roll. Names that he has accompanied such as Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Little Richard are among the names that he’s not only played with but who he credits with his love and development as a musician.
Davis is also a well-known anti-racism advocate who has been credited with helping over 200 members of white nationalist groups turn away from those beliefs by reaching out to them as human beings. Davis’ brand of activism was the subject of the 2016 documentary Accidental Courtesy.
On Friday, March 19 Davis and his band will perform a show at the Birchmere in Alexandria called “Thanks for the Memories”, a tribute show to musicians that passed away in 2020 such as Little Richard, Eddie Van Halen, Kenny Rogers, and more. Fairfax County Times got to talk with Davis about this upcoming show as well as his activism.
In your opinion, what is the importance of having these tribute shows?
Davis: There’s several aspects to it, one is that it’s a very unique tribute show because I honor every musician who has died from Jan. 1 to midnight Dec.31. I have no idea who’s going to be dead, depending on who’s died and their musical significance I put them on a list which I read out loud or play a song to honor them.
If it’s someone major, I might do three or four songs by them or if it’s someone who’s well known I might do a couple songs. But I don’t have the set written out until Dec. 31 and after that I’ll have all the charts written and we’ll do the show in either Feb. or March.
It also ties into what I do outside of my musical life and that is trying to bring people together because we need a lot of reconciliation in this country and nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room. I do want to talk about it because it affects me and people who look like me and it affects everybody, white, black, or whoever.
People may have their favorite genre and my tribute show honors all of those genres. Last year we did something for Carroll Channing who was a Broadway star. We’ve honored rock n’ roll stars, country stars, we want to bring in all sorts of people who may come to hear the music of one star and be exposed to the music of another and enjoy it.
It brings people together and exposes them to stuff that they may not be familiar with. Hopefully they’ll walk out of there and pick up the guy’s records. They may not have been into them but now they may really appreciate them.
Is there anyone that passed away in 2020 that hit you personally?
Absolutely, Little Richard. I knew him very, very well and I played many, many shows with him. I played piano with Chuck Berry on and off for 32 years and often I would do rock n’ roll revival shows like one I did at Wolf Trap years ago with Chuck, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Little Richard.
It was good to be up there with all of them, I opened for Little Richard a few years ago at the Birchmere.
This will be a live show which won’t be streamed, how has the coronavirus affected you and your performances?
It’s greatly impacted my performances; this show may be the eighth performance that I’ve given since last March. I work as a full-time musician, I graduated from Howard University with a degree in Jazz and 1980 and have worked full time since then. I would play anywhere from 180-220 dates a year sometimes 7-8 nights a week.
I also do a lot of lectures all over the country and around the world with universities, corporations, churches, synagogues, civics groups talking about race reconciliation, how to improve race relations, stuff like that. Now I’ve had to deliver these lectures across Zoom, I’ve done three Zoom livestreams as a musician and I don’t like them and I’m not doing them anymore unless it’s in a professional studio with a top connection.
I just don’t like how it translates, it sounds like crap coming across the screen, it can be glitchy, the frames can freeze and the people performing may not know what’s happening. It’s very jarring and I don’t want to play and it come across like that to someone who’s watching.
I do feel that this virtual thing is here to stay, it was forced on us because of the pandemic and that’s good. It’s something new, I like learning about something new and it’s nice to have a plan B if plan A gets shut down. In the next few years these streaming companies are going to have to work their butts off to fix these glitches. I do feel they will improve in the future.
The Birchmere will be following coronavirus protocols, what will that mean.
The show will have limited attendance for distance seating, families or small groups will be able to sit together at their tables to see the show. If they have to move around such as going to the restroom, visiting another table they have to wear their masks. They also have a hydrostatic blaster that they use to clean the place and kill the virus for up to 30 hours.
They were at 50% capacity they may have gone down to 40%. I’m in Montgomery County (in Maryland) and things were shut down for a while because things spiked, they’ve started to open back up since Feb. on a limited basis.
You see your shows as a way to bring people together so do you talk about your anti-racism activism on stage or do you just let the music do the talking?
For this kind of show I might make a comment here or there, I might mention something. People know what I do outside of the music. One thing I did not too long ago was have a black guy sing bluegrass on stage. A don’t judge a book by its cover. There’s plenty of black people who have made country music such as Charlie Pride and Ray Charles.
Final words?
I would like people to come out to the Birchmere to pay tribute to their favorite musicians that we lost in 2020 and let this mark a new era, the reopening of music here in Northern Virginia. They play all different genres of music at the Birchmere and they welcome people from all walks of life there.
* Interview has been shortened for length and brevity
