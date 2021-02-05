Looking for a chance to give theater fans something to enjoy this winter, Signature Theatre will stream Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season, through March 26 on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture.
Backed by an orchestra of 16, the production stars a dozen singers comprised of Broadway and local theater favorites, headlined by Norm Lewis.
The actor made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of The Who’s Tommy in 1993, and over a long and distinguished career, he adorned costumes of Javert in “Les Misérables,” Billy Flynn in “Chicago” and most notably, the titular role in “Phantom of the Opera,” becoming the first Africa-American to play the role on Broadway.
“For me, Broadway is the pinnacle of live theater and it is something that is so respected—even a lot of TV and movie stars who come here are excited about it, and it perhaps gives them some legitimacy,” he said. “For me, there’s nothing like the reaction of doing something live.”
Lewis was last seen in the D.C. area when he journeyed to River City to play Harold Hill in the Kennedy Center production of “The Music Man” in 2019.
He’s spent the pandemic doing performances and master classes over Zoom, did some guest spots on TV, and was one of the founders of Black Theatre United, an organization dedicated to protecting black communities.
Lewis admitted he’s missed performing live so much, and when Signature called about doing this show, he jumped at the chance.
“I’ve done a couple of shows with them over the past couple of decades, starting with ‘Sweeney Todd’ in 1999, and when they asked if I would be a part of this, I was very excited that they would even think of me,” Lewis said. “It was so much fun. It was great to see friends and it was great to sing with an orchestra again. We need theater and people are craving to be amongst each other and share this experience together.”
The production includes more than 30 songs from Sondheim’s legendary canon, including q “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London.” For his part of Simply Sondheim, Lewis will sing “Being Alive” from “Company,” and “Is This What You Call Love” from “Passion.”
“Luckily, I had performed both songs before on Broadway,” Lewis said. “There are so many wonderful Sondheim songs, but ‘Being Alive’ is the one that is the cherry on top. I did it on Broadway and to do it here at Signature felt great.”
As for his other tune, Lewis described “Is This What You Call Love” as one of Sondheim’s most challenging, and he was happy to repeat what he was able to do on Broadway in this production.
Simply Sondheim also features Broadways’ Emily Skinner (“The Cher Show”) and “How to Get Away with Murder’s” Conrad Ricamora. Signature favorites Solea Pfeiffer, Nicholas McDonough, Donna Migliaccio, Christopher Mueller, Katie Mariko Murray, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Paul Scanlan, Awa Sal Secka and Bobby Smith round out the cast.
Simply Sondheim was filmed over the course of three days in Signature’s MAX Theatre with multiple safety protocols in place.
“After an 8-month hiatus, returning to Signature to film a production of Simply Sondheim was a joyous experience from beginning to end,” said Matthew Gardiner, Signature’s associate artistic director, who directed and choreographed the show. “The room was filled with artists who have meant a great deal to Signature over the years, and to hear them singing the songs of the man who has always been Signature’s signature- well there could be no more perfect homecoming.”
Single stream tickets cost $35 and subscriptions for the entire series are available for $200 at SigTheatre.org.
